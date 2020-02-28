Parent: 13-year-old son sexually, physically assaulted at Cummings Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Mad, scared, hurt.”

Three words a student should never have to use when talking about his experience at school, but that’s exactly how a seventh grader at Cummings Elementary described his feelings over the past 10 days.

WREG obtained written statements that the student filed regarding two separate instances, and it is heartbreaking.

“My son was assaulted by another student, meaning this other student touched my son’s private parts,” said the boy’s mom.

The student also claimed that his life has been threatened and he’s been physically assaulted as well.

The family admitted that eventually the student reacted with anger – punching a window rather than another student, and opened up a cut that required stitches to fix.

But the other students involved have not been punished, they said.

“He’s on a 90-day probation for his behavior. They were telling me to get him tested, talk to a psychologist. I did my part. My thing is, when are they gonna do theirs?”

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools for more information, but we have not heard back.

The parents for this student said they have spoken with other families who are concerned about the school – they hope improvements can be made if they speak out together.

“I’m very concerned, and if any other parents are having issues, y’all need to come forward.”

An incident report has been filed with the Memphis Police Department.