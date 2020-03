MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 77-year-old Mississippi state inmate being housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman, died at an Oxford hospital on Saturday.

According to an email from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

MDOC did not state why the inmate was at the hospital.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

MDOC is not releasing the name of the inmate until the family has been notified.