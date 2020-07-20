Panola, Tate and Bolivar counties added to mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has expanded the mask mandate already in 13 counties.

The governor signed a pair of executive orders on Sunday which extends the mask requirement until August 3 and now includes 23 counties.

Reeves had ordered masks be worn in public in 13 counties, including Desoto and Quitman on July 10. The new executive order adds 10 more to that list including Panola, Tate and Bolivar.

The new counties have been identified as being at higher risk for transmission of COVID-19.

Read: Executive Order 1508

Read: Executive Order 1509

