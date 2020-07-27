Authorities: Rumors of group attack in Panola County are false

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Panola County held a news conference on Monday to dispel rumors surrounding a recent assault.

Authorities said there was an assault on Mt. Olivet Road on Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition. They wouldn’t give any other details citing the ongoing investigation.

However, they wanted to dispel rumors surrounding the incident that have been reportedly shared online. One rumor suggested the victim stopped to help a group of people and was attacked.

Another suggested that there is a group of people randomly attacking citizens.

Authorities said both rumors are false.