Panola County bus drivers provide meals for out-of-school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — School is out, but bus drivers for the North Panola School District still hit the roads several times a week.

They're making sure meals get to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cafeteria staff at Como Elementary School wore masks and gloves Wednesday as they worked to get bagged meals for nearly 850 students out the door and into the waiting arms of North Panola school district bus drivers.

"It's important that no child goes hungry during this pandemic time," superintendent Cedric Richardson said.

Richardson said bus drivers and their assistants are also wearing masks and gloves as they travel bus routes and drop off breakfast and lunch for students.

"We were going five days a week, but he had some concerns about the safety of our bus drivers and cafeteria workers, so we've moved it back to three days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," Richardson said.

Sylvester Bowden has four children in North Panola schools and said he's relieved the district is delivering meals to students in outlying areas.

"I think it's great because it helps a lot of kids that don't normally get to eat in the middle of the day since school's been out," Bowden said.

The district is using 20 of its 27 buses and combining routes so each team is only on the road 45 minutes to an hour.

Bus driver Sholanda Harris said it's important a familiar face is on the front line for students.

"It seems like it puts a smile on their face to see their driver delivering their meals," Harris said "I'm glad we that we all can do it. I'm glad that we can work together. I appreciate all of us getting together and working as a team and doing it."

The North Panola School District is also providing bagged meals for 1,100 students at three locations in the county: Como Elementary, Greenhill Elementary in Sardis and the Achievement Academy in Crenshaw.