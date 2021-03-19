Panels interview MPD director candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The seven candidates vying for the job on Memphis Police director were invited to sit for interviews with a number of community representatives on Thursday.

The list includes Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Memphis Police Association President Essica Littlejohn, Memphis City Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson and activist Devante Hill.

Hill posted a message on his Facebook page after the interviews, calling it “an interesting day with strong candidates.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland plans to recommend one of the candidates to the Memphis City Council in the next month.

