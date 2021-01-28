Pandora Duckett’s family still searching 2 years after disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh family is not giving up hope of finding their now 87-year-old mother.

We told you about Pandora Duckett two years ago, when it was believed she walked away from her Raleigh home. It’s been months since any updates or tips on the whereabouts of Duckett.

“Your heart skips a beat whenever you hear a body has been found, or someone found,” said her son, Kim Duckett. “You follow up on those clues and hope it leads to finding her. When it turns out to be nothing, you start back over.”

Kim says every day is hard. He was the first to notice something was wrong when he went to his mom’s home and found her door open. She had walked off.

On this two-year anniversary, they are upping the reward for information that leads to Duckett: from $15,000 to $20,000.

“It lets everyone know as a family we haven’t forgotten,” Kim said.

He hopes more people will help find clues.

“The investigators have done all they can at this point I believe,” Kim said. “That’s why you want to keep public interest. All eyes, the more eyes the better. You get more tips, and you get more things for the investigators to investigate.”

A day after her disappearance, surveillance video showed Duckett at a nearby store.

The family hoped the last video of Duckett that showed her inside this store would lead to some clues, but so far, there’s been nothing.

A woman did come forward saying she gave the then 85-year-old a ride but dropped her off in what she thought was her neighborhood.

Since then, nothing new has come up.

“You wake up every morning and there is that gut punch reminder that something is wrong, and then you realize you are still missing your mom,” Kim said.

They still believe Duckett is alive.

“My mom is a strong woman, and I believe wherever she is, I am pretty sure she is handling things accordingly,” Kim said. “We just need to find her.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells us Duckett’s case is “still” being investigated, but there are “no new developments.”

“I just want mom to know we love you, and we miss you and can’t wait to have you back,” Kim said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.