Pandemic affecting mental health, substance abuse, local professionals say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health of Americans is taking a huge hit. It’s having a big impact on people already struggling with behavorial and addiction issues.

“We’ve seen a 200-plus increase in those waiting for medical detox beds in our crisis unit,” said Laurie Powell, CEO of Alliance Health Services on Peabody.

Medical detox is the service for those in withdrawal from opiod addiction or alcohol addiction. Alliance has the largest crisis unit in the state for adults, serving more than 20,000 individuals, children, and families needing mental health or substance abuse treatment.

Because of the pandemic, it’s believed 50 percent of the population is reporting poor mental health, the largest percentage since the Great Depresssion.

“This has really impacted everybody. Our entire lives have been changed due COVID and losing your job, losing your insurance, all of these factors play a role in our mental health,” Powell said.

Some people don’t know where to turn for help or don’t have insurance try to cope. Powell said they may turn to alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism, and need to find alternative ways of coping.

A related problem being seen in Shelby County is the rising number of overdose deaths. Powell said a recent news article stated more people were dying from overdose lately than COVID-19.

“That’s something we need to address as a community,” she said. “No one is at fault for needing help. Just please know that and reach out and get help and as a community we need to be telling that story.”

Get Help

Alliance Healthcare Services provides a 24/7 crisis intervention hotline. The number to call is 901-577-9400.