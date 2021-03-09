Pair wanted for three robberies at same Dollar General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a pair of robbers they say have held up the same South Memphis Dollar General store at least three times.

Police have release photographs and video of the robbery last Saturday at the Dollar General in the 4700 block of South Third Street.

Investigators said the suspects pulled a green and black semi-automatic handgun on employees at the store and then took money from the cash register.

Police have not said how much money they got away with, but believe the thieves are responsible for three additional robberies including two at the same Dollar General.

If you recognize the robbers or know anything about the crimes you are urged to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

Watch video of the crime by clicking here.