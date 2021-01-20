Pair of robbers hit two Memphis businesses in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a pair of robbers who held up two convenience stores at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 3 a.m. the males pulled a gun on the clerk at the Mapco Express in the 3200 block of East Shelby Drive in the Airport Area and took cash, cigarettes and potato chips.

Investigators say 40 minutes later, the same two individuals, dressed in all black, robbed the Kirby Food and Fuel about seven miles away in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway.

During that robbery, police say they also displayed a gun and took money from the cash register and some cigars.

Store surveillance cameras captured video of the suspects who are believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

If you recognize anything about the robbers or have any information that can help police call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.