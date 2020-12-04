Pair of Mississippi first responders make history after manning all-female crew

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — Two Mississippi women are getting big recognition after making history. They’re the first all-female crew to work a shift for the Lafayette County Fire Department.

Nineteen-year-old firefighter Alexandra Watlington and 39-year-old emergency responder Elizabeth Byars were congratulated by Mississippi attorney general Lynn Fitch at their station in Oxford Thursday. Fitch is the first woman to serve as attorney general.

“You’re giving of yourselves. You could very easily be doing something else,” Fitch told the women, “You’re running into harm when everybody else is trying to get away.”

The two first responders didn’t know their lives were about to change when they reported for night duty a couple of weeks ago. Then, they looked at the sign up sheet and realized it was just the two of them.

No big deal to the two pros who suited up and went to work. They just never realized their story would spread like wildfire.

“I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did,” Watlington laughed, “It got a lot of publicity.”

Now, Watlington, a college student, and Byars, a mother of two, are in the limelight.

“Anytime you see women step up into a male-dominated field, it’s exciting,” Fitch said, “It’s a great role model.”

Both ladies and the attorney general hope young women will see their story and be inspired.

“I think just because you’re a girl, don’t let that stop you,” Byars said.

“I’d encourage any young woman to do anything she thinks she can do,” Watlington said, “She can do anything a man can do.”