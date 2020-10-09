Pair accused of injuring child, others in North Memphis shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weeks after a shooting left a child and three others recovering in the hospital, police have made an arrest following a raid in North Memphis.

Police say Tierra Thomas and Lamarcus Thomas were caught on video last month running away with an assault rifle after a shooting at The Legacy Apartments on Knight Arnold. The pair sped off in a red Chevrolet Impala.

That shooting left four people hurt including a five-year-old child.

During Thursday’s raid at their home, police said they found a pistol and as many as 100 rounds of ammunition.

A motive has not been released, but we know federal agents and members of the Memphis Police Gang Unit are involved in the investigation.

Both are facing multiple charges including attempted murder.