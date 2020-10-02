Pair accused of beating man unconscious with sticks, tire iron in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were charged after they reportedly attacked a man, beat him unconscious and then stole his car in southwest Memphis.

The victim told police he was at the BP gas station at 3135 New Horn Lake Road on September 22, when Marcus Davis and Regina Lee confronted him demanding money. The victim tried to walk away and that’s when Davis attacked, punching him mutliple times in the face before throwing him to the ground.

Lee reportedly held him down as Davis went through the victim’s pockets, police said.

When the victim tried to get his stuff back, the pair allegedly chased him from the store and again attacked him, but this time with sticks and a tire iron. The victim was knocked out during the attack.

Davis then reportedly returned to the victim’s vehicle and took off.

Police said the attack was caught on camera and the victim was able to identify both suspects in a photo lineup.