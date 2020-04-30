Pageant organizers say ticket revenue missing due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of a pageant said they’re out more than $1,500 for ticket sales for an event in February because the company that’s supposed to pay them is blaming COVID-19.

The event is Miss Gay Tennessee USofA.

“We actually put on a pageant that is a preliminary to a national competition,” said Buddy Hart, one of the organizers. He’s also co-owner of Beverly Hills Pageantry.

The organization decided to go through Brown Paper Tickets, a third-party ticket broker based in Seattle, he said.

“Basically they would handle all of our pre-sales for our event,” Hart explained.

Pre-sale started Dec. 17 and went through Feb. 28. This year, pre-sale tickets generated a little over $1,500. That, as well as the day-of sales, covers the setup, entertainment and prizes.

“The prize package included $1,000 prize package in cash for the winner. Also included the crown and sash,” he said.

Brown Paper Tickets told Hart it would hand over the money after the event.

“We were supposed to get paid 10 days after the event. The event was February 29,” he said.

But 10 days passed, and he didn’t hear anything.

Hart reached out and said he spoke to someone on the phone who blamed COVID-19, stating the pageant got caught up in the refunds for canceled events, although the pageant had not been canceled. Hart was told to wait another three to four weeks.

“After that I got on Facebook and Facebook Live and got tons of comments from other organizations that have been going through the same thing,” he said.

He says some of the organizations were from the Mid-South. Others from across the country. They included entertainers, artists and venue owners. They were waiting for their money at a time it’s difficult to make more since the pandemic has put a pause on any gatherings.

“After looking through Facebook I realize that there are people who are owed $14,000, $12,000, $11,000. Not only theaters but also charities who actually use this company as well,” he said.

Brown Paper Tickets responded to one of his Facebook posts. On March 19 they wrote, “Working to make things right. All of our organizers will be paid for their successfully completed events, although payments will be delayed.”

WREG has tried to reach Brown Paper Tickets since the beginning of April multiple times through different channels. No one has answered our questions.

We found out the Washington state Attorney General’s office is aware of what’s happening. They said they’ve received complaints about Brown Paper Tickets from Hart as well as 31 other people.

A spokesperson with the AG’s office said an attorney has been assigned to review and facilitate communication with the company, but they can’t comment on any pending investigations or if an official investigation even exists.

The ticket company’s president and founder told the Seattle Times sudden cancellations or postponements have triggered “an avalanche of refund requests.” Each event has to be sorted out and to top it off, the banks and credit card companies they use are also dealing with “their own pandemic-related mayhem.”

“I’m not discounting the COVID-19 situation because it is a very extreme situation for all of us,” Hart said.

Hart said his team had to pay out of pocket, and still more than two months later, they still don’t know what Brown Paper Tickets will do.

“I’m not exactly sure what will happen,” Hart said.