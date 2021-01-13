Packers QB Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’

FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on a future episode of “Jeopardy!”

The show is currently using a series of interim hosts following the Nov. 8 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday.

Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015.

