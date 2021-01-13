Packers QB Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on a future episode of “Jeopardy!”
The show is currently using a series of interim hosts following the Nov. 8 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday.
Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015.
