Oxford residents take snow in stride as crews make repairs, clear roads

Clara Hartwell and her family pull a sled down an Oxford, Mississippi street on Thursday.

OXFORD, Miss. — It was all hands on deck in Lafayette County as officials worked to clear roads and respond to water main breaks.

Thursday afternoon, light snowflakes came down in Oxford as crews worked through the cold to get water back to a neighborhood after a water main broke off South Eighth near Fillmore. The repair meant people living in the area will be without water for a period.

Live Blog: WREG’s winter weather coverage

Record daily snowfall recorded in parts of Memphis and Mid-South

“I’m just going to fill up whatever water bottles and stuff I got but I should be fine though,” said Robinson Snider, who was staying positive about the snowfall. “I think it’s pretty cool because it’s just so rare.”

Clara Hartwell and her family were on their way to see a relative possibly affected by the water main break. The 10-year-old told WREG about some of her snow day activities.

“We’ve been sledding and I made a little mountain as a school project,” Clara said.

“I like it but it’s too much. It needs to go away,” she said of the snow. “Because it’s cold.”