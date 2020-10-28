Oxford Police say several people report something slipped into drinks on Square

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Police want to keep their community aware after they say they received several reports from people who believe their drinks were tampered with.

The reports over the last few weeks came from people who’d been out on the popular Square area, a place full of shops, restaurants and bars.

“Some of them said after being out for awhile they felt uneasy, they didn’t feel like themselves and some of them had other people with them that said, ‘Hey, they’re starting to act a little strange,’” said Sheridan Maiden, deputy chief of Oxford Police.

Not all of those who made the reports of feeling uneasy were students and those who made the reports did not know each other.

What could’ve been slipped into the drinks is unclear, and there’s no solid evidence it happened, but police are investigating.

Officers issued these reminders for those who might be going out:

Use the buddy system

Don’t go out alone.

Keep your beverage covered and keep an eye on it.

Never leave your drink unattended

Don’t accept drinks from strangers.

“We’re a university town so we get a lot of people from out of town, we get a lot of people who are new to the area, and we try to provide them the information they need that they can have an enjoyable experience while they’re here in Oxford,” Maiden said.

Over the last few years Maiden said his department has set up a safe site tent along the square, where visitors and students can interact with officers. Maiden saying they welcome input and community engagement.

“We’re not going to be one of those who say we have all the answers, we know everything, but we want to be able to be approachable,” Maiden said, “and at the same time if there is a better way to do something let us know and if you want to come in, we welcome that.”

We've had several reports of drinks being tampered with on the Square, we are actively investigating it. If you EVER feel unsafe or that something has happened to your drink, please come to the safe site and speak to an officer. pic.twitter.com/stOsp6J65r — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 28, 2020