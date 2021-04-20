Oxford police report 7 overdose deaths since new year

OXFORD, Miss. — A north Mississippi county is reporting an increase in drug activity and overdose deaths that is alarming law enforcement.

The Oxford Eagle reports that 10 people have died from drug overdoses in the last six months in the Lafayette County area. Seven of those deaths occurred in 2021.

At least five people have survived overdoses this year.

Drugs like Percocet, Hydrocodone, Xanax and Oxycodone are being pressed with fentanyl, a highly- powerful synthetic opioid, according to police. Fentanyl has also been identified in meth, ecstasy and heroin.