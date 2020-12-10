Oxford Police: One person dead after officer-involved shooting

OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead during a barricade situation late Thursday evening.

According to Public Information Officer Breck Jones with the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Private Road 3057 at the Mark Apartments around 7 p.m. Wednesday. An armed individual barricaded themself inside the home and refused to come out amid ongoing negotiations.

Events reportedly took a turn when the individual pointed the gun at officers, resulting in law enforcement returning fire. The person died on the scene.

Oxford Police said their officers were not hurt.

Officers cleared the scene by 6 a.m. Thursday. Now the MBI will take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.