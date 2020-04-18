Oxford Police investigating ‘vile and disgusting’ social media post

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department says it is investigating a social media post the department describes as “vile and disgusting.”

The department tweeted it responded to an incident where several young women were “victimized and harassed” on social media.

The department described the post and comments as “vile and disgusting,” and said the department did not handle the incident with the professionalism it should have.

(2/2) Last night our investigators were assigned the case and we are working alongside the victims. We are determining appropriate charges and providing assistance to the victims. This case is ongoing and an open investigation.



Sincerely,

Jeff McCutchen

Chief of Police — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) April 17, 2020

The Oxford Police Department says investigators have been assigned to the case and are working alongside the victims. The department tweeted it is working to determine what charges should be filed.

Thursday evening, the department tweeted it was aware of a social media post and a police report had been filed. The tweet also stated the department had spoken the person who made the post.

Oxford Police have not provided any details on the exact nature of the incident or the social media post.