OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Police officers are asking people not to come to the Walmart store as authorities are investigating a bomb threat.

OPD said a bomb threat was called in, and the store has been evacuated. Additionally, they said they currently have a person of interest in custody, and the area will be closed off for an undetermined amount of time.

Around 6:30 p.m., Oxford Police said agencies with explosive K9s have arrived to assist them with searching Walmart.

This is a developing story.