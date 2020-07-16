Oxford mayor urges cooperation after she tests positive for COVID-19

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces during an aldermen meeting that she tested positive for COVID-19.

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi elected officials continue to battle COVID-19 as the pandemic plagues the Magnolia State.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill opened Wednesday’s aldermen meeting with some sobering news

“I am going to be leading this meeting from home,” Tannehill said. “I actually tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.”

Oxford has been a COVID hotspot in weeks past, with data suggesting the virus is spreading among Ole Miss students.

During the last week, Oxford had its highest number of cases yet, which now includes Mayor Tannehill, who said she has zero symptoms and was only tested through a chance exposure involving her daughter.

“This morning, she and I both had the rapid test, and they both came back positive,” Tannehill said. “I was only tested because I was there with her, and she tested positive, so I asked them to test me.”

COVID deaths have been relatively low in Oxford. Officials said hospitalizations remain steady, although there’s concern it could be only a matter of time before the virus spreads to vulnerable populations.

“Masks make a difference,” Tannehill said.

Mayor Tannehill, one of COVID-19’s latest victims, urged Mississippians to do their part as the battle against the pandemic continues.

“If you buy into the ‘this is a hoax’ theory, then please don’t go into businesses without a mask on,” she said.

Tannehill said she plans to remain quarantined for 14 days before taking any further action while dealing with the virus.