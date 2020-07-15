Oxford mayor named to Mississippi’s Flag Commission

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill has been named to the state’s Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announced his appointments on Wednesday, WJTV reported. Tannehill joins Dr. Mary Graham of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and TJ Taylor on the committee.

Several more appointees will be named by Governor Tate Reeves and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

The commission will be tasked with redesigning the state flag. Voters will have a chance to vote on their favorite design come November.

The appointment announcement came the same day Tennehill announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.