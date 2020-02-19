Oxford lawmakers pass vaping ordinance

OXFORD, Miss. — Lawmakers in Oxford passed an ordinance that prohibits the sale of electronic smoking devices and cartridges to anyone under the age of 18.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the ordinance will take effect immediately.

Anyone caught selling one of the devices or cartridges to minors will be fined up to $1,000 and be charged with a misdemeanor.

“This is about protecting our children from taking an unregulated substance,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “It’s no secret that vaping in our schools is a problem and we want students, parents, and business owners to know that this is going to be taken seriously.”

The ordinance also prohibits the devices on school grounds.

Anyone under 21 years of age who is caught with one could face up to a $100 fine on the third offense.



