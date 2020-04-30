Oxford businesses prepare for new normal as more begin reopening

OXFORD, Miss. — As more nonessential businesses begin to open in the Oxford Square, face masks have become the new normal.

At 15 years old, Charlie Dear seems to grasp the importance of wearing a face mask.

“You just got to think about it,” Dear said. “It’s for your own safety to keep you from getting too sick.”

Some nonessential businesses like Neilson’s Department Store have been given the green light to reopen, but with certain guidelines.

“Both our staff and customers each must wear masks inside the building,” general manager Lane Wilson said. “Our capacity is limited to 85. We have 17,000 square feet, so five people per 1,000 square feet is 85 people, so it cut or capacity.”

Wilson said it’s good to have customers back in the store for the first time since March 23, but he realizes the importance of keeping those customers and his employees healthy.

Other businesses like The End of All Music record store are still required to do curbside pickup sales.

Owner David Swider said getting the product from the store’s second0-floor location to street level proves “necessity is the mother of invention.”

“Making sure everything’s clean and sanitized, so we developed the ‘dumb waiter,’ so we lower the records down, so they don’t have to come close to us or touch us or come in the shop or anything like that,” Swider said.

Bookstores and restaurants are also still limited to curbside pickup.