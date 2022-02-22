MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police found him with an HVAC that was reported stolen.

White is charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary.

Police say Jerry White stole a Goodman Furnace and A-Coil from Regency Home Builders in Cordova on Sunday around 6 p.m.

The owner of the store previously placed GPS trackers in various pieces of HVAC equipment after noticing a trend of that type of equipment being stolen.

Officers were able to crack into the GPS system and found pictures of White driving around with the HVAC system and an appliance dolly strapped to the roof of his vehicle.

Police tracked White down at a home located in Nutbush on Monday and took him into custody.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen equipment.