MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overturned tractor trailer is blocking several lanes of Interstate 40 near Sycamore View on Friday.

TDOT says eastbound traffic on I-40 is affected with the roadway partially blocked. SmartWay cameras also show backups on I-240 going on to I-40 eastbound.

TDOT says the overturned truck was reported at 11:19 and should be cleared by 1:30.

Memphis Police said it was the result of a wreck involving the truck and multiple vehicles. No one was reported hurt.