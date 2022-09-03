MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher.

The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with an investigation. An MPD spokesperson said they are looking into all tips in the case.

Search in Overton Park

The park is about 1.3 miles from Fletcher’s home on Carr Avenue.

Police, FBI, and TBI agents spent several hours at the home and could be seen removing items from the house. They also reportedly towed away a vehicle.

Fletcher was reported missing by her husband after she failed to return from an early morning run.

NOW: Law enforcement officers are starting to clear Overton Park after investigating a tip regarding the disappearance of 34yo Eliza Fletcher.



Despite the rumors, MPD tells us no arrests have been made so far in the abduction case. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/OZbmsfXsbs — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 3, 2022

Police said surveillance video shows Fletcher was last seen at Central Avenue and Zach Curlin, where she was approached by an unknown person and forced into a dark-colored SUV.

Late Friday night, the TBI said the vehicle being sought was a GMC Terrain.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call (901)528-CASH or 1-800-TBI-FIND.