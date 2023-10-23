MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in overnight shootings, according to Memphis Police.

One shooting happened around 1:30 this morning in Midtown on Poplar Avenue and North Evergreen street.

MPD says one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

A second shooting took place in South Memphis at East Trigg Avenue and Latham Street around midnight. We are told a man was injured in this shooting.

As of now, no arrests have been made in either shooting.