MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in overnight shootings, according to Memphis Police.
One shooting happened around 1:30 this morning in Midtown on Poplar Avenue and North Evergreen street.
MPD says one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
A second shooting took place in South Memphis at East Trigg Avenue and Latham Street around midnight. We are told a man was injured in this shooting.
As of now, no arrests have been made in either shooting.