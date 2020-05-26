Overnight shooting in South Memphis sends man to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting overnight in South Memphis sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Person.

Police said they found the victim about half a mile away at the gas station at Elvis Presley and South Parkway. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This is just the latest shooting over the Memorial Day weekend. Investigators are trying to learn more about nearly a dozen shootings, four of which were deadly.

No one has been arrested in any of the weekend’s shootings. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.