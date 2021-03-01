Overnight rain causes mess across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rain Sunday evening caused a big mess across the Mid-South.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a tree falling on a house on Brown Avenue near North Evergreen. WREG was told the family inside made it out safely.

In Southwest Memphis, the water went right up to the front door of one house on Oakshire Cove while roads were turned into rivers in Nutbush.

Oxford, Mississippi was also hit hard by the storm. Highway 314 had to be shut down so crews could clear fallen tree limbs.

Closer to home, some customers in Southaven lost power.