MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene of an overnight shooting in Midtown that left one person injured Thursday.

Greg Tate (WREG)

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on McLean near Poplar.

Police said that two people wer taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Our photographers on the scene stated that two cars were involved in the shooting. The front window of one of the vehicles seemed to be shot up with an assault rifle.

Police said the suspects were occupying an unknown white vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is available.