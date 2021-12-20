MEMPHIS, Tenn – A building on Summer Avenue went up in flames Sunday night.

Memphis firefighters were in near freezing temperatures trying to bring down the fire after they said a vacant business at 4456 Summer Avenue went up in flames.

It took about an hour to knock down the fire due to the windows and doors being boarded up.

There were no reports of damage to the many businesses nearby.

MFD determined that the fire was intentionally set from the inside of the building.

The fire is still under investigation.