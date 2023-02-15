MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools says its resource officers use pepper spray on students to deescalate fights.

According to reports, there have been 3,348 fights since the school year began. 145 of them were gang-related, and 117 were brawls or groups of people fighting. Pepper spray has been used a total of 75 times– about two percent of fights.

A survey including students, principals, teachers and school resource officers was conducted on the use of pepper spray. Of the 29 students surveyed, 11 said pepper spray should be used, and 18 said no. All 112 staff members supported the district’s use of pepper spray.

Since using pepper spray is a last resort to break up fights, the district has several policies in place controlling when pepper spray can be used. Resource officers must try to de-escalate the situation, consider their surroundings and call an ambulance if they use pepper spray.

The school board also got input from the Memphis Fire Department’s EMS Medical Director on the use of pepper spray. He said in part, “Multiple studies have not shown any long-term detrimental effects to a single exposure.”