MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two dozen people are without a place to live after a fire at a Hickory Hill apartment complex destroyed their homes Wednesday night.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Arbor Creek Trail.

The fire began just before 9 pm. and was under control within half an hour.

No one was hurt in the fire, but there is about $300,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and 24 people were displaced.

The Memphis Fire Department said the cause of the fire was arson, saying it was set by what it calls an incendiary device.

Residents say this was the second fire at the apartments within a day, and they believe the fires were set by a woman who had an argument with a resident.

They’re asking anyone with information on how this fire started to call CrimeStoppers or the state arson hotline.

State arson investigators are also looking into the fire.