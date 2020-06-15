OUTMemphis reacts to LGBT workplace protections from Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ruling from the Supreme Court on Monday changed workplace protections for LGBT individuals by defining the wording of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The nation’s high court ruled in a six to three decision that workers cannot be fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity, citing the Title VII of the civil rights act which forbids discrimination on the basis of sex.

“That’s what the ruling came from: the definition of what discrimination on the basis of sex and how is that defined,” Molly Quinn with OUTMEMPHIS said.

Quinn says this is a historic day for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This is a landmark ruling,” Quinn said. “To have this in the words of a Supreme Court that has conservative judges… We have a saying in our community. Up until today, you could get married on a Saturday and fired on a Monday, right? So, this is what this is overturning.”

Over half of the states in the country did not have set workplace protections for the LGBTQIA+ community with Tennessee being one of them.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee released a statement on Monday:

“Until the court’s decision this morning, any Tennessean could be fired simply for being who they are. Today’s momentous ruling ensures that LGBTQ Tennesseans are protected from discrimination in the workplace.” ACLU of Tennessee

Quinn says this ruling is just one piece of the puzzle and gives momentum for more protections but the fight is far from over, especially on the local level.

According to Quinn, LGBTQIA+ individuals living in the south makeup one of the most under-employed demographics in the country.

“You can get fired without cause in Tennessee. We will see those workarounds. I’m sure this won’t be the last of legal arguments around this issue,” Quinn said.