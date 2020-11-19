‘Our hearts are broken’: Wounded Tennessee K-9 officer dies after being fired upon by suspect

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — A Tennessee K-9 officer wounded in a shooting earlier this week has died.

The La Vergne Police Department tweeted that K9 Sjaak underwent surgery Wednesday evening for his wounds but did not survive.

News outlets report Interim Police Chief Chip Davis as saying, “Our hearts are broken.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland said initial reports indicated another vehicle pulled up beside the officer’s car and fired at him Tuesday afternoon. The officer was not injured, but Sjaak was shot three times.

The man reportedly drove to an apartment complex, where the suspect got out and shot at pursuing officers, who returned fire. Niland says the man got into his car and crashed.

The man had a bullet wound and was declared dead at the hospital.

The suspect was later identified by authorities as 39-year-old Javon Brice.