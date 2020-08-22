Osceola Police search for murder suspect

OSCEOLA, Ark. — The Osceola Police Department is searching for a man they say is connected to a homicide in Osceola.

Osceola Police say Roderick Hale, Jr., is wanted on charges of murder in the first degree, engaging in violent group activity, breaking and entering and theft.

Hale is reportedly wanted for the death of Demetrius Crawley.

On August 10, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Main Street in Osceola. Officers reportedly found Crawley with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities believe Hale got out of the front seat of a vehicle and fired shots at Crawley.

Hale is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola Police Department at 870-563-5213 or contact the U.S. Marshals Service.