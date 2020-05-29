Orpheum moves Broadway schedule out of fall 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre announced it moved its Broadway schedule out of the fall of 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The season has now been extended until November 2021 to accommodate those changes. They did not lose a single production announced back in March.

The Broadway season will now begin in December with Jesus Christ Superstar.

December 8-13: Jesus Christ Superstar

February 9 -14: Cats

March 9-14: Mean Girls

March 30-April 4: The Band’s Visit

May 4-9: Hadestown

July 13- August 1: Hamilton

November 2021: The Lion King