Orpheum moves Broadway schedule out of fall 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre announced it moved its Broadway schedule out of the fall of 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
The season has now been extended until November 2021 to accommodate those changes. They did not lose a single production announced back in March.
The Broadway season will now begin in December with Jesus Christ Superstar.
December 8-13: Jesus Christ Superstar
February 9 -14: Cats
March 9-14: Mean Girls
March 30-April 4: The Band’s Visit
May 4-9: Hadestown
July 13- August 1: Hamilton
November 2021: The Lion King