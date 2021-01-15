Orpheum announces new changes to upcoming Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum has announced additional changes to its upcoming Broadway season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With touring productions still on hold, the entertainment venue said they had to reschedule their Broadway season again, which will now begin in September with “The Band’s Visit.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” is scheduled for November, followed by the megahit “Hamilton” in December 2021.

“Hadestown” and “Tootsie” will hit the stage in February followed by “Cats,” “Mean Girls” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“While our Broadway schedule has changed once again, we remain committed to giving our subscribers a full season,” said President and CEO Brett Batterson.

