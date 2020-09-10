Orpheum announces additional changes to Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum has announced additional changes to its 2020- 2021 Broadway Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will begin with Mean Girls in March 2021 and will be followed by Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville in April and Hadestown in May.

Hamilton will then premiere in the summer from July 13th through the 25th.

Other shows include The Band’s Visit, Disney’s The Lion King, CATS and Jesus Christ Superstar.

This is the second delay to the Broadway season at the Orpheum since the pandemic began.