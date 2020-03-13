Organizers: ‘Unlikely’ Memphis in May will be canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May organizers say it’s unlikely they will shut down the festival unless ordered to do so.

While still several weeks away, organizers released a statement assuring fans that they are monitoring the coronavirus situation.

As of Friday morning, 18 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tennessee, with two of them right here in Shelby County.

The total cases nationally has increased to 1,215 with 36 total deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As the situation develops, should it be determined that our events in May pose a risk to public safety, and if directed by a government authority and or public health organization to cancel them, we will promptly do so.”

They called that scenario “unlikely,” but said if it does happen they will refund tickets.