Organizers prepare for annual MemFeast event to feed those who are in need this Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 3,000 meals are getting prepared to be sent out across Memphis for the annual MemFeast.

Organizers at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church have spent the week preparing. They said they are putting the finishing touches on the meals ahead of the big day. On Thanksgiving, food trucks will come to the church to take hundreds of plates of food to various locations across the city where it will be distributed to the public.

“This is all a grab and go process this year due to the COVID,” Charles Monger, the interim director of operations, said. “We have six different food trucks going to six different places in the city.”

The plates will have a variety of foods from: dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole and the most anticipated dish of all, the turkey. This year’s MemFeast will have the same taste but just different settings.

Volunteers at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church spend the week preparing the meals, while volunteers at places such as First Baptist Broad and New Directions Christian Church will spend Thanksgiving Day passing out the meals.

Executive Chef Carol Singleton said each location will get up to 500 meals with a combination of hot and cold plates for anyone looking to eat.

“Families that have homes to go back to can actually heat theirs in the microwave,” Singleton said. “Wherewith the homeless, we want to give them a hot plate.”

Along with Thanksgiving meals, nearly 3,000 backpacks carrying items such as gloves, socks, and masks will also be distributed.

Organizers said those are items people could use whether they have a place to live or not.