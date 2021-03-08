Organizer: Restaurants tripled sales on first day of Memphis Black Restaurant Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Black Restaurant Week, an effort to help those businesses impacted by the pandemic and celebrate the African American community, is underway.

Organizer Cynthia Daniels said most restaurants tripled their sales on Sunday when the event kicked off.

More than 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in this year’s effort. It lasts until March 13th and includes indoor dining, carryout and curbside delivery at several participating locations.

To see the full list of restaurants participating, click here.