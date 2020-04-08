Organizations give thousands of meals to Memphis children every day during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local organizations are trying to keep children fed while they are out of school, and the community response has been extraordinary.

Organizers said thousands are lining up for food every day, which makes all the difference for families like Debra Hall’s.

"It’s hard," Hall said. "I can’t work like I want to, pay my bills. It’s been rough."

She normally works as a housekeeper. Her daughter in tenth grade is trying to stay on-track.

"Trying to make sure she stays on top of her work so she won’t forget how to do math, english, social studies, biology," Hall said.

That’s why they’re getting one of the packages from the Mid-South Food Bank. They’re at the Shelby County School Board every Wednesday, along with the YMCA, who hands out student lunches every day.

"This is the third week we’ve been doing the food program," said Jerry Martin with YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South. "The numbers have grown every day. Initially, we were doing 5,000—it's grown to 9,000 every day."

Some people said they’ve been out waiting more than four hours for food.

"Took a long time out here in this heat," Robert Smith said. "It’s worth it, though. Whatever they give me, I appreciate."

SCS and YMCA are providing free lunches Monday through Friday at more than 50 locations. They said they give out nearly 10,000 lunches a day.

The food bank does the bigger giveaway every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.