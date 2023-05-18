MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization honoring children lost to gun violence will gather at the FedExForum Thursday, and they’re calling for Ja Morant to apologize to the youth for his recent actions.

The Ride of Tears event will have an important message as crimes against children continue to happen all across the city.

Wednesday night, a five-year-old boy was shot in Frayser. Memphis police say this was an accidental shooting, and the child is expected to be okay. He was reportedly shot by a sibling.

This is just the latest incident of a child being shot in the city.

The organization is also calling on Ja Morant to apologize to children who saw the recent viral video of him with a gun. They say with so many children looking up to the superstar, they need to know that gun violence is not the answer.

This is the second time this year that a video of Morant with a gun has circulated online. He released a statement this week about that video that went viral over the weekend, saying, “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do.

Organizers for the Ride of Tears say with so much crime going on in our city, the last thing these young people need to see is their favorite star holding a gun.

The event will take place at 1:30, and they are calling for an apology for the children. They are also expected to announce when they will be hosting their next ride.