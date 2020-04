MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for witnesses following a deadly shooting overnight in Orange Mound.

First responders were called to the A-1 Speedy Mart at Park and Grand late Monday evening and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and another man.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.