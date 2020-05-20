Oprah Winfrey donates $12 million to cities including Nashville, Kosciusko during pandemic

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund.

She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Winfrey encouraged people of means to step up and give money to those in need. Winfrey said she’s been homebound since March 11. That was four days after she wrapped her nine-city wellness tour.