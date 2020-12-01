Operation Warm Hearts aims to keep students warm this winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders hope to help keep students warm this winter, but they need the community’s help.

The district is holding its annual winter coat drive at its headquarters on South Hollywood on Tuesday. The effort, known as Operation Warm Hearts,w ill run all day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, SCS collected more than $20,000 worth of coats and other donations.

The district plans to switch to in-person learning in January, meaning children will be walking to school or waiting at bus stops during the coldest time of the year.

