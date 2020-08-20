Operation LeGend has brought 40 federal agents to Memphis, made 41 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime is a constant fight in the Bluff City. But since August 6, the city has had crime fighting help from the federal government’s Operation LeGend.

U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant says the 40 new agents are working inside the multi-agency gang unit.

“We are bringing bodies. We are bringing new agents reassigned to Memphis,” said Dunavant.

He says in the last 14 days Operation LeGend has been busy.

“We have now arrested 41 people, and seven of those have been charged with federal crimes,” Dunavant said.

Those charges include an illegal immigrant in unlawful possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute meth, making a false statement when acquiring a firearm, bank robbery and theft from a firearms licensee.

“Those are the kind of cases we are focused on. We are focused on the trigger pullers, the shooters, the traffickers,” Dunavant said.

But the violence in Memphis hasn’t stopped. He says the agents bring unique skills to investigate cases, trace weapons and analyze trends to reduce crime.

“Well we certainly hope so. We think so. We are just getting started, of course,” Dunavant said.

But Operation LeGend still has some fearing a military-type response.

City councilman Martavius Jones welcomes the extra manpower but says these small arrests still don’t target bigger problems.

“It’s like throwing a grain of sand in the ocean. We are taking guns, and to me, it’s marginal numbers of guns, off the street,” Jones said. “But when they are being flooded and you can get a dime a dozen anywhere, it makes it seem like we are just a hamster on a wheel, and nothing is really getting done.”

But the U.S. attorney says there will be a long-term impact working with local law enforcement.

“We believe we have a really good model sharing information developing leads, acquiring targets and making sure we are getting the right people off the streets,” Dunavant said.

Dunavant says of the 40 federal officers dispatched to Memphis, 29 will be here permanently. The remainder will be here for 90 days to address the short-term crime surge.